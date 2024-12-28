Payal Kapadia to Sandhya Suri: Women filmmakers who raised the bar of cinema in 2024

The year 2024 witnessed a rising wave of recognition for women directors across the globe, particularly from India, for reshaping the cinematic landscape with their unique storytelling and distinct voices. Directors like Payal Kapadia, Rima Das, Shuchi Talati, Kiran Rao, and Sandhya Suri have earned accolades and critical acclaim for films that not only explore diverse themes but also resonate on a universal level. Let’s take a closer look at these remarkable filmmakers and their trailblazing works in 2024.

Payal Kapadia: Cannes glory

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light has garnered significant international acclaim for its thought-provoking narrative and intricate exploration of personal and social identity. The film is a sensitive portrayal of three women’s journey of self-discovery, set against the backdrop of the sprawling urban landscape of Mumbai. Kapadia’s subtle handling of the intersections between memory, desire, and self-realisation offers a poetic meditation on the human condition.

All We Imagine as Light has been lauded for its arresting cinematography and evocative narrative, winning awards globally, including the Grand Prix at Cannes Film Festival 2024, Best International Feature Film at Gotham Awards, New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Association. Payal has scripted history by becoming the first Indian filmmaker to land a nomination for best director at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Rima Das: Busan accolade

Rima Das was back on the festival circuit this year with Village Rockstars 2, a sequel to her groundbreaking 2017 film Village Rockstars. The film revisits the life of Dhunu, a spirited girl from rural Assam, seven years after her quest to form a rock band captivated audiences worldwide.

While the original film celebrated childhood innocence and unyielding dreams, the sequel delves into the bittersweet transition to adulthood, where harsh realities threaten youthful aspirations. The sequel explores themes of gender, class, and the rural-urban divide with a particular focus on the resilience of women in rural India. Das’s trademark style of blending realism with poetic cinematic moments is evident in the film.

The film’s raw, unflinching portrayal of rural life earned Village Rockstars 2 the Kim Jiseok Award at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival.

Shuchi Talati: Sundance honour

Shuchi Talati’s directorial debut Girls Will Be Girls is an exploration of female sexual awakening set against the backdrop of a strict boarding school in the Himalayan foothills. The story follows 16-year-old Mira (Preeti Panigrahi), a high-achieving head prefect whose covert romance with the charming Sri (Kesav Binoy Kiron) challenges her ‘good girl’ reputation. Complicating matters further is her competitive dynamic with her charismatic and unconventional mother, Anila (Kani Kusruti).

Talati’s debut feature deftly navigates the charged terrain of adolescent desire, ambition, and the unspoken pressures of gender norms. The film’s strength lies in Talati’s nuanced direction and her sensitive handling of the young cast, which brings authenticity to this coming-of-age narrative.

Having already garnered acclaim, including an Audience Award and Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival and the NETPAC Award at the MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival, Girls Will Be Girls solidifies Talati as a compelling new voice in Indian and global cinema.

Kiran Rao: India’s Oscar entry

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies is an evocative exploration of the life of two newlywed women, whose lives intersect in an unexpected way when they get swapped during a train journey. Set in rural India, the film is notable for its satirical tone and its careful examination of the roles women play within the institution of marriage.

Rao has been lauded for her ability to tell stories of intimacy with tenderness and depth, and in Laapataa Ladies, she delves into the struggle of women — their quest for autonomy and agency in a rapidly changing India. Rao’s direction is impactful, drawing out strong performances from her young cast while maintaining a delicate balance between humour and social critique.

Laapataa Ladies, which had been selected as India’s entry for the Best International Film category at the 97th Oscars, stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma in key roles.

Sandhya Suri: Britain’s Oscar entry

Sandhya Suri’s directorial debut Santosh is a masterful blend of a socially charged police procedural and an intimate character study. Set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, the film premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and was later selected as Britain’s entry for the Oscars in the International Feature category. Suri also won an award for best screenplay for Santosh at the British Independent Film Awards.

Anchored by Shahana Goswami’s stirring performance, the narrative follows Santosh, a widowed homemaker who inherits her late husband’s position as a police constable. What begins as a reluctant step into a male-dominated workplace soon turns into an exploration of institutional corruption and caste-based discrimination as Santosh becomes embroiled in investigating the murder of a Dalit teenage girl.

Suri’s nuanced screenplay reveals the insidious layers of power and injustice, and the systemic failures of law enforcement through sharp dialogue and tense exchanges, delivering a haunting critique of India’s social and political hierarchies.