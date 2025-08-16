Janmashtami 2025: ‘Wo Kisna Hai’, ‘Go Go Govinda’ and other songs to set the festive mood

Janmashtami is all about chhappan bhog, makhan mishri, pedas, and malpuas. But it is also about celebrating the infant form of Lord Krishna through devotional songs.

Here’s a list of Krishna songs you must add to your playlist for different Janmashtami events — from dahi handi contests to gatherings at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radha Kaise Na Jaale

Sung by Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan, Radha Kaise Na Jaale from the 2001 movie Lagaan beautifully captures Radha’s jealousy over other women’s admiration for Krishna in Madhuban. The song is a dialogue between Gracy Singh’s Gauri, portraying Radha, and Aamir Khan’s Bhuvan, portraying Krishna.

What makes the song even more remarkable? It is a track that centres around Hindu mythology but is created and performed by Muslim artists including Aamir, lyricist Javed Akhtar, composer A.R. Rahman, and choreographer Saroj Khan.

Maiyya Yashoda

Karisma Kapoor’s character, Sapna, looks beautiful in an orange ghagra as she dresses up like Radha on her engagement day to Saif Ali Khan’s Vinod in the song Maiyya Yashoda from the 1999 movie Hum Saath - Saath Hain.

Sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Alka Yagnik, the song captures Radha’s playful complaint to Krishna’s mother, Yashoda (Reema Lagoo’s Mamta), about how Krishna mischievously troubles and teases her.

Tabu’s Sadhna and Sonali Bendre’s Dr. Preeti also join Karisma in the music video of this lively song.

Soja Zara

M. M. Keeravani’s Bahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) song Soja Zara is a lullaby dedicated to Krishna. In the song, Anushka Shetty’s character Devasena sings it for Prabhas’s Baahubali while he stays at her palace.

Soja Zara captures the playful and affectionate relationship between Radha and Krishna. The lyrics urges Krishna, lovingly called Kanha, to rest and take a break from his mischievous tricks.

Wo Kisna Hai

Arguably the most used song in Janmashtami reels, Wo Kisna Hai from the 2005 movie Kisna: The Warrior Poet provides a detailed description of who Krishna is and what he represents.

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, S. Shailaja, Ayesha Darbar, the song features Vivek Oberoi, Antonia Bernath and Isha Sharvani.

The four-minute-52-second long video celebrates Kisna (Lord Krishna) on his birthday.

Savaiyaa - Raadhey Krishna Ki

Savaiyaa - Raadhey Krishna Ki from 2006 movie Vivah depicts the deep, devotional love between Radha and Krishna. In the music video, Poonam (played by Amrita Rao) sings this song while worshipping Lord Krishna during the evening prayer.

Mann Mohanaa

Released in 2008, Jodha Akbar song Mann Mohanaa features Aishwarya Rai’s character Jodha worshipping Lord Krishna at the Mughal emperor Akbar’s (played by Hrithik Roshan) residence after her marriage.

Composed by A.R. Rahman with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar, the number is sung by Bela Shende.

The five-minute-58-second long video explores Akbar and Jodha’s relationship, highlighting Akbar’s acceptance of honouring faith over religion.

Its soulful melody and spiritual lyrics beautifully depict devotion to Lord Krishna, making it a fitting choice for Janmashtami.

Go Go Govinda

Oh My God’s (2012) song Go Go Govinda, featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhu Deva, celebrates the Dahi Handi ritual on the occasion of Janmashtami.

As per Hindu scriptures, Krishna loved butter and would steal it from pots hung high in the homes of villagers. To stop him, the pots were hung at a height beyond his reach. But mischievous Krishna, along with his friends, would form human pyramids to break the pots and enjoy the butter.

The Dahi Handi ritual is performed on Janmashtami to celebrate Krishna’s love for butter.