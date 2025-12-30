MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Malayalam star Mohanlal’s mother Santhakumari passes away in Kochi at 90

Actor Mammootty and his wife Sulfath reach Santhakumari’s residence in Kochi to pay their last respects

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.12.25, 05:30 PM
Santhakumari

Santhakumari Instagram/@mohanlal

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s mother Santhakumari passed away in Kochi on Tuesday, doctors at city-based Amrita Hospital told local reporters. She was 90.

Santhakumari breathed her last at the actor’s Elamakkara residence. Santhakumari had been suffering from neurological disorders for quite some time.

A native of Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta district, Santhakumari relocated to Thiruvananthapuram with her family for her late husband Viswanathan Nair’s job. Nair served as law secretary with the Kerala government. Mohanlal brought his mother to Elamakkara after she reportedly suffered a stroke, as per news reports.

Actor Mammootty and his wife Sulfath also reached Santhakumari’s residence in Kochi soon after hearing the news of her demise.

Mohanlal had always credited his mother for his various achievements. Earlier this year, he also marked Mother's Day by posting an old photograph of the two together.

Santhakumari's elder son and Mohanlal’s brother Pyarelal died in 2000.

Mohanlal was recently felicitated by the Kerala government for winning the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. His latest big screen release was Vrusshabha, which is directed by Nanada Kishore. The film also stars Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, and Nayan Sarika.

