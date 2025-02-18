In Pictures: Wim Wenders attends ‘Paris, Texas’ screening, conducts masterclass in Kolkata

German filmmaker Wim Wenders, currently on the Kolkata leg of his maiden India tour, attended a special screening of his iconic 1984 film Paris, Texas at Nandan on Sunday and conducted a masterclass at GD Birla Sabhaghar on Monday. He will remain in the city until February 19, with additional screenings of 18 of his films at Basusree cinema and PVR INOX South City Mall.

1 6

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kolkata leg of Wim Wenders’s tour began on February 16 with the rhythmic beats of the dhak, drawing cinephiles from across the city to Nandan theatre.

2 6

Following the inaugural lamp lighting, Wim Wenders fondly reflected on the themes of joy, longing, and friendship that shaped his Palme d'Or winning film Paris, Texas.

3 6

Wenders also interacted with fans and signed autographs at the film screening in Nandan.

4 6

The 79-year-old auteur talked about his approach to filmmaking during the masterclass at GD Birla Sabhaghar on Monday.

5 6

Tollywood actress Debleena Dutt attended Wenders’ masterclass and praised the final scene of the filmmaker’s last film Perfect Days (2023).

6 6

Wenders’ India trip is organised by Film Heritage Foundation in association with the Wim Wenders Stiftung (Wim Wenders Foundation).

RELATED TOPICS Wim Wenders