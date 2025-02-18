MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Tuesday, 18 February 2025

In Pictures: Wim Wenders attends ‘Paris, Texas’ screening, conducts masterclass in Kolkata

The German filmmaker is on his maiden trip to India as part of ‘King of the Road’ tour that kicked off in Mumbai on February 6 and will conclude in Pune on February 23

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.02.25, 03:16 PM

German filmmaker Wim Wenders, currently on the Kolkata leg of his maiden India tour, attended a special screening of his iconic 1984 film Paris, Texas at Nandan on Sunday and conducted a masterclass at GD Birla Sabhaghar on Monday. He will remain in the city until February 19, with additional screenings of 18 of his films at Basusree cinema and PVR INOX South City Mall.    

The Kolkata leg of Wim Wenders’s tour began on February 16 with the rhythmic beats of the dhak, drawing cinephiles from across the city to Nandan theatre.
1 6
ADVERTISEMENT

The Kolkata leg of Wim Wenders’s tour began on February 16 with the rhythmic beats of the dhak, drawing cinephiles from across the city to Nandan theatre. 

Following the inaugural lamp lighting, Wim Wenders fondly reflected on the themes of joy, longing, and friendship that shaped his Palme d'Or winning film Paris, Texas.
2 6

Following the inaugural lamp lighting, Wim Wenders fondly reflected on the themes of joy, longing, and friendship that shaped his Palme d'Or winning film Paris, Texas

Wenders also interacted with fans and signed autographs at the film screening in Nandan.
3 6

Wenders also interacted with fans and signed autographs at the film screening in Nandan.  

The 79-year-old auteur talked about his approach to filmmaking during the masterclass at GD Birla Sabhaghar on Monday.
4 6

The 79-year-old auteur talked about his approach to filmmaking during the masterclass at GD Birla Sabhaghar on Monday. 

Tollywood actress Debleena Dutt attended Wenders’ masterclass and praised the final scene of the filmmaker’s last film Perfect Days (2023).
5 6

Tollywood actress Debleena Dutt attended Wenders’ masterclass and praised the final scene of the filmmaker’s last film Perfect Days (2023).   

Wenders’ India trip is organised by Film Heritage Foundation in association with the Wim Wenders Stiftung (Wim Wenders Foundation).
6 6

Wenders’ India trip is organised by Film Heritage Foundation in association with the Wim Wenders Stiftung (Wim Wenders Foundation). 

RELATED TOPICS

Wim Wenders
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE