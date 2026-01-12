‘Want Shah Rukh to put me in something’: Will Smith opens up about Bollywood debut plans

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Will Smith would like to work with Shah Rukh Khan in a Bollywood film, he said at the Dubai premiere of National Geographic’s adventure docuseries Pole to Pole with Will Smith.

Speaking to a reporter on the red carpet, Smith said, “I want Shah Rukh to put me in something...Shah Rukh what’s up?”

Smith also revealed that he was in talks with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan about a project in the past. However, his possible Bollywood debut did not eventually materialise.

“I was talking to Salman. We had things we were talking about. I was trying to get into something with Big B, you know. He told me I could be Big W, so we were cool – we were sharing the title. There were a couple of things over the years… nothing panned out,” shared the 57-year-old actor.

Set to premiere on National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu on January 13, Pole to Pole with Will Smith is a documentary series where Smith travels across all seven continents in 100 days, from the Arctic to Antarctica, exploring extreme environments, engaging with diverse communities, and learning about science and climate change.

The adventure includes skiing to the South Pole, diving under Arctic ice, and encountering wildlife like giant tarantulas and anacondas, all while working with scientists and local experts on critical research.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated film King, which will also star Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.