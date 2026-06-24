‘Will cherish for the rest of my life’: R Madhavan on his Padma Shri honour

Actor R. Madhavan has expressed gratitude for being honoured with the Padma Shri on June 23, calling the moment a “deep sense of responsibility.”

Madhavan was conferred with the Padma Shri for his versatile work across Indian cinema industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madhavan took to Instagram to pen his thoughts on receiving this award. “My heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for bestowing upon me one of our nation’s highest civilian honors,” he wrote.

“I am equally thankful to the Government of Maharashtra for recommending my name and placing their faith in my journey. This recognition is something I will cherish for the rest of my life,” the actor further said.

Dedicating the recognition to his fans, Madhavan shared, “To every person who watched my films, embraced my characters, celebrated my successes, forgave my shortcomings, and stood by me through the years—this honor belongs as much to you as it does to me. Your affection has been the driving force behind every milestone in my life and career.”

“Today, I also feel a deep sense of responsibility. This recognition reminds me that every privilege carries with it a greater duty—to uphold the values of integrity, humility, and excellence; to contribute meaningfully to the world of cinema that has given me everything; and to serve my country in whatever way I can,” the 3 Idiots actor said.

“I dedicate this honor to the magical world of cinema, to every artist and technician who has walked alongside me and to my family who have been my strength…

From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Madhavan signed off.

Congratulating Madhavan, actress Priyanka Chopra wrote in the comments section, “So well deserved.”

Industry friends and colleagues including Raashii Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Preity Zinta, Namrata Shirodkar, Bipasha Basu and Dia Mirza extended their best wishes to the actor.

On the work front, Madhavan will be next seen in Mithran R Jawahar-directed film G.D.N, an upcoming biopic on Indian inventor G.D. Naidu, remembered as the Edison of India. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17.