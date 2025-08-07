‘Wicked: For Good’ first look offers glimpse of Elphaba and Glinda's ‘unbreakable’ bond

The makers of Wicked: For Good, a sequel to Jon M. Chu’s 2024 musical fantasy, have dropped a first-look video teasing Elphaba and Glinda’s “unbreakable” bond.

The two-minute-45-second-long video offers glimpses of never-before-seen moments shared by Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) as they step into their respective roles as Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

“I believe their bond is unbreakable, but it is deeply challenged by the distance they have to navigate,” Erivo says, referring to her character’s bond with Ariana’s Glinda.

Agreeing with Erivo, Grande said, “We really get to see how far we can push this friendship.” She added, “There’s nuance, there’s hurt, there’s forgiveness…These two women love each other so much, and they truly change each other for the better.”

The video then goes on to show behind-the-scenes moments from the set, including clips of Grande sharing laughs with her co-star Michelle Yeoh and Erivo hugging Chu in between breaks. Chu also flaunts the Yellow Brick Road from the movie.

The featurette also offers glimpses from the original Wizard of Oz movie showing Dorothy walking with her motley crew. “We get to see how these characters like the Tin Man and the Scarecrow and the Lion come to be,” Grande says. “We truly see the origin story of the witches of Oz,” she added.

Wicked: For Good is set to hit theatres on November 21. The final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.

The makers have revealed the plotline of the upcoming film. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a reconciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.