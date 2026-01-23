Why ‘Raanjhanaa’ producers have moved court against ‘Tere Ishq Mein’ makers

Production banner Eros International has sought Rs 84 crore in damages from director Aanand L Rai for allegedly promoting Tere Ishk Mein as a “spiritual sequel” to the 2013 film Raanjhanaa, which was backed by the company, as per reports.

Both Raanjhanaa and the 2025 film Tere Ishk Mein star Dhanush as the protagonist. His character is named Kundan Shankar in Raanjhanaa and Shankar in Tere Ishk Mein.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eros international, in its lawsuit, has accused Rai and production company Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP of unlawfully leveraging the intellectual property of Raanjhanaa to promote Tere Ishk mein, reported Mid-Day.

Eros claims it holds exclusive rights over Raanjhanaa, including copyrights, registered trademarks, characters, dialogues, and sequel or remake rights. It has accused the makers of suggesting a connection between the two films.

The teaser of Tere Ishq Mein included phrases like “from the world of Raanjhanaa”, which were suggestive of a connection between the two films, Eros said.

The company has also named Netflix and T-Series in the case that is being heard in the Bombay High Court, as per a report by WION.

Meanwhile, Rai has reacted to the controversy, calling it a part and parcel of business in the industry.

“These are part of life. When you step into business, such things keep happening,” said Rai in an interview with NDTV.

“I don’t even know why, how, or from where this has come. But I think it is a legal matter, so let the legal people handle it. There is a lawyer on their side, and a lawyer from here will respond too,” he added.

Rai, who helmed both Raanjhanaa and Tere Ishq Mein, said the matter wasn’t something to be taken “too seriously”. “I don’t think it has any meaning. Anyone can say anything about anything at any time. So it’s not something to be taken too seriously. It’s more for the lawyers to deal with. Since it’s a legal matter, I won’t speak much about it, but it’s nothing serious.”

Tere Ishq Mein, which hit Netflix on January 23, revolves around Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti's (Kriti) intense love story, exploring surrender and transformation through an all-consuming romance that heals, hurts, and changes them.

Starring Dhanush, Sonam, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raanjhanaa, on the other hand, narrates the story of Kundan (Dhanush), the son of a Hindu pundit, who discovers that his childhood sweetheart Zoya (Sonam) loves city-bred Akram (Abhay) and wants to marry him. However, he persistently seeks to win her heart.

Tere Ishk Mein marked Dhanush and director Aanand L. Rai’s reunion four years after their last collaboration, Atrangi Re (2021).