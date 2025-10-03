Elon Musk’s ‘cancel Netflix’ campaign gains pace, streaming giant reportedly incurs loss

Elon Musk recently urged his followers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions for the sake of protecting children’s wellbeing, drawing support from many internet users who claimed the streaming giant promotes ‘explicit’ content.

In an X post shared on October 1, Musk said that people should cancel their Netflix subscriptions for the sake of their children’s health. “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” he tweeted, prompting his followers to join in the ‘Cancel Netflix’ campaign and support the ongoing narrative.

According to reports, the campaign against Netflix gained traction after a Tiktok user shared a post alleging that the OTT platform was “pushing pro-transgender content on children”.

At the time of filing this copy on Friday, Musk’s post garnered 87.9 million views, 9,87,000 likes and 1,56,000 retweets.

In another X post, Musk retweeted a video by Benny Johnson, an American conservative political commentator and YouTuber. Musk said that he agreed with the ongoing narrative that the streaming platform is ‘sexualising children’ in its content.

In his video, Johnson pointed out that the issue goes beyond party politics, arguing it’s not about Democrats versus Republicans but a larger concern that Netflix is allegedly passing off ‘explicit, graphic, radical sex topics’ as children’s entertainment.

Musk also reshared videos by other concerned netizens with the caption “cancel Netflix” to stand in support of the campaign.

Resharing a post by TikToker Libs, who had initially started the campaign, Musk reminded his followers that 100 per cent of Netflix employee donations are offered to the Democratic Party.

As per data provided by CompanyMarketCap, Netflix’s market capitalisation fell by 1.05% (around USD 5.33 billion) to USD 507.25 billion on the US stock market, as investors offloaded shares amid the ongoing controversy.

However, Netflix is yet to issue an official statement on the boycott campaign.