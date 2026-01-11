Vijay Deverakonda ‘happy and sad’ as court order disables ratings for Chiranjeevi’s film on ticketing platform

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is both ‘happy and sad’ that reviews and ratings for Chiranjeevi-starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG) have been suspended on BookMyShow by court order, ahead of the film’s January 12 release, to prevent “organised negative campaigns and malicious ratings”.

Taking to X on Sunday, Deverakonda wrote, “Happy and sad to see this - Happy to know hardwork, dreams and money of many is protected in a way. And Sad because of the reality of our own people causing these problems. What happened to live and let live? and growing together?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Deverakonda recalled that his 2018 film Dear Comrade had similarly faced ‘organised attacks’.

“Since the days of Dear Comrade I first began to see the shocking politics of organised attacks. My voice all these years fell on deaf ears - I was told nobody can stop a good film. And every producer and director who then makes a film with me, soon realises the scale of the issue. I have stayed up many nights wondering what kind of people do this, and how to deal with them to protect my dreams and dreams of many who will come like me and after me,” the actor wrote.

“I am glad it is now out in the open and the court now recognises the threat to movies even starring someone as big and powerful as Megastar himself. This will not solve the problem entirely but become one less thing to worry about. For now, let's wish #MSG and all other Sankrathi films do extremely well by entertaining us all during the holidays,” he added.

Deverakonda also shared a screenshot that highlights the restrictions on the online ticket-booking platform. The 36-year-old actor has the film Rowdy Janardhana in the pipeline.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, co-starring Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa, is a Telugu-language action comedy film written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. The film stars Chiranjeevi as National Security Officer Shankara Vara Prasad.