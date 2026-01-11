Maharashtra Cong tells CM Fadnavis to make data on Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas public

The Maharashtra Congress on Sunday asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to make public the data on Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas after he claimed the maximum number of these illegal migrants have been identified in the state.

If the government has indeed identified the highest number, it should release the figures, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said in a statement.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on Sunday unveiled a manifesto for the upcoming civic body elections in the metropolis of Mumbai, with promises ranging from “technology-led governance” to making India's financial capital "a global powerhouse", to "freeing" the city from an alleged influx of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants.

Unveiling the manifesto earlier in the day, Fadnavis had said, "We will free Mumbai of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. With the help of IIT, we will develop an AI tool to identify Bangladeshi migrants."

Fadnavis also promised AI labs in all municipal schools.

The issue of insider-outsider and migration is a major promise on the manifesto.

Sawant further attacked Fadnavis calling him a "merchant of dreams" who showcases a golden future while ignoring the grim realities of the present.

The CM's interviews focus largely on future plans, with little explanation about the fate of past promises, Sawant claimed.

"The Eastern Freeway was supposed to be connected to Thane in 2017, while Mumbai was assured of becoming flood-free the same year. Both commitments remain unfulfilled. The deadlines announced by the CM are rarely met. The popular phrase 'tareekh pe tareekh' (date after date) appears to have become symbolic of the government's functioning," Sawant alleged.

Since 2019, the state government has announced multiple timelines for making Maharashtra a USD 1 trillion economy, but the target remains far from being achieved, he said.

The Congress leader also questioned the status of proposed elevated road projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.