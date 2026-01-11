Doval calling for revenge for centuries-old events 'deeply unfortunate', says Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval for calling for revenge for centuries-old events, saying it is "merely a dog whistle".

It is unfortunate that the NSA, whose duty is to protect the nation, has chosen to join the "communal ideology of hate", the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a post on X.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in Delhi on Saturday, Doval said India has to strengthen itself not just at the borders, but in every other way, including economically, to "avenge" a painful history of attacks and subjugation.

Doval urged the youth to draw strength from history to rebuild the nation and work towards creating a strong and great India based on its own values, rights and beliefs.

In her post, Mehbooba said, "It is deeply unfortunate that a high-ranking officer like Mr Doval, whose duty is to guard the nation against internal and external nefarious designs, has chosen to join a communal ideology of hate and normalise violence against Muslims." "Calling for REVENGE in the 21st century over centuries-old events is merely a dog whistle, inciting poor and uneducated youth to target a minority community already facing an onslaught from all sides," she said.

Doval reasoned that wars were fought to break a country’s morale "so that it will surrender to our wishes and accept our terms". “If you are so powerful that no one can oppose you, then you will always remain independent. But if you have everything but without that morale, all your weapons and resources will be useless, and for that, you need leadership.”

Speaking of successive Indian civilisation, he said that the country had a very developed civilisation, which "didn't demolish any temples, nor loot any foreign land or attack any country".

Doval, during the address, also reasoned why wars are fought and why a country needs a strong leadership.

On wars, he said a country uses force or violence so that the enemy surrenders, emphasising on the "will of the nation".

The National Security Advisor said if a country is powerful, then it remains independent. But, for a country to remain powerful, it requires a leadership, he added.

