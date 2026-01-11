Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon ties the knot with playback singer Stebin Ben in Udaipur

Entrepreneur Nupur Sanon, sister of actress Kriti Sanon, tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben in a Christian-style wedding on Sunday in Udaipur, attended by close friends and family.

Pictures from their wedding went viral on social media, with many users praising Nupur’s ensemble — a stunning white gown paired with a veil. Stebin also looked dapper in an all-white tuxedo.

Kriti Sanon was also seen in the viral pictures, dazzling in a teal gown as she turned a bridesmaid for her sister.

Several Bollywood celebrities attended Nupur and Stebin’s wedding. Actresses Disha Patani and Mouni Roy shared glimpses of their stunning outfits and the celebratory ambience from the venue on Instagram.

Film producer Dinesh Vijan accompanied director Amar Kaushik at the event. Kriti’s rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, was also seen posing with the filmmakers.

Buzz around Nupur and Stebin’s relationship began in late 2024 after their photos went viral on social media. Throughout 2025, Stebin denied romantic involvement, stating they were best friends.

Nupur has acted in the 2023 Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao and a music video for B Praak. In 2024, Nupur launched her fashion brand, Label Nobo, which offers bohemian-style Western wear and ethnic outfits.

Stebin is a playback singer and live performer, known for his romantic songs like Thoda Thoda Pyaar, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq and Sahiba.

His other popular tracks include Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, Afsos Karoge, Ishq Tera, and Dhokha.