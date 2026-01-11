MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Inside Stebin Ben, Nupur Sanon’s white wedding in Udaipur

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Mouni Roy and Disha Patani, attended the wedding festivities

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.01.26, 06:12 PM

Singer Stebin Ben and actress Kriti Sanon’s younger sister, entrepreneur Nupur Sanon, shared fresh pictures from their white wedding in Udaipur on Sunday. Here’s a look.  

Singer Stebin Ben and actress Kriti Sanon's younger sister, entrepreneur Nupur Sanon, shared fresh pictures from their white wedding in Udaipur on Sunday.
1 5
All pictures: Instagram/@stebinben
The newlyweds kissed each other against a backdrop of white flowers, wreaths and colourful sky shots.  

Stebin kissed Nupur on her forehead.
2 5

He is a playback singer, known for his romantic songs like Thoda Thoda Pyaar, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq and Sahiba. Nupur, on the other hand, has acted in the 2023 Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao. In 2024, she launched her fashion brand, Label Nobo.  

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben
3 5

Nupur and Stebin sparked dating rumours after they were seen together in public in 2024. However, throughout 2025, Stebin denied romantic involvement, stating they were best friends. 

Kriti Sanon's younger sister, Nupur, married playback singer Stebin Ben in Udaipur on Sunday.
4 5

Nupur walked down the aisle with her father, Rahul Sanon. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Mouni Roy and Disha Patani, attended Nupur and Stebin’s wedding festivities.  

Actress Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous in a green dress alongside other bridesmaids at her sister's wedding.
5 5

Another photo shows Kriti in a green dress alongside other bridesmaids. The actress is currently shooting for Cocktail 2.  

