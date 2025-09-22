Who will headline 2026 Super Bowl halftime show? Adele, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus among contenders

British singer-songwriter Adele is reportedly in talks to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. However, she has not been confirmed for the high-profile performance, set to take place next February in Santa Clara, California.

The Super Bowl halftime show is among the most-watched musical events globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other rumoured contenders include Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, US-based entertainment portal Page Six has reported.

Earlier this month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell fueled speculation about Swift’s involvement, telling NBC’s Today show, “She is a special, special talent and obviously she would be welcome at any time".

He added that it was still a “maybe” and that he was waiting for input from his friend Jay-Z, who advises the league on halftime talent.

Adele’s fiancé, Rich Paul, is a prominent sports agent, and she has often attended the Super Bowl as a fan. In 2024, she told her Las Vegas audience she had gone to watch Rihanna’s halftime performance.

Adele has previously declined an invitation to headline the Super Bowl. She told a Los Angeles crowd in 2016, “First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl... I mean, that show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me but I did say no”.

Earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar set a new benchmark for Super Bowl halftime shows, drawing 133.5 million viewers for his performance at Super Bowl LIX. The Grammy-winning rapper broke the long-standing record of 133.4 million set by Michael Jackson in 1993.