Monday, 22 September 2025

Who will headline 2026 Super Bowl halftime show? Adele, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus among contenders

Adele is reportedly in talks to perform at the event, set to take place next February in Santa Clara, California

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.09.25, 11:51 AM
Adele, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus

File Picture

British singer-songwriter Adele is reportedly in talks to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. However, she has not been confirmed for the high-profile performance, set to take place next February in Santa Clara, California.

The Super Bowl halftime show is among the most-watched musical events globally.

Other rumoured contenders include Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, US-based entertainment portal Page Six has reported.

Earlier this month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell fueled speculation about Swift’s involvement, telling NBC’s Today show, “She is a special, special talent and obviously she would be welcome at any time".

He added that it was still a “maybe” and that he was waiting for input from his friend Jay-Z, who advises the league on halftime talent.

Adele’s fiancé, Rich Paul, is a prominent sports agent, and she has often attended the Super Bowl as a fan. In 2024, she told her Las Vegas audience she had gone to watch Rihanna’s halftime performance.

Adele has previously declined an invitation to headline the Super Bowl. She told a Los Angeles crowd in 2016, “First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl... I mean, that show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me but I did say no”.

Earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar set a new benchmark for Super Bowl halftime shows, drawing 133.5 million viewers for his performance at Super Bowl LIX. The Grammy-winning rapper broke the long-standing record of 133.4 million set by Michael Jackson in 1993.

