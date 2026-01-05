MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Anupam Kher hails Ravi Kishan as a ‘brilliant actor’ as they team up for ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’

The upcoming film is a sequel to Dibakar Banerjee’s 2006 movie of the same name

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.01.26, 04:14 PM
(left to right) Ravi Kishan, Anupam Kher

(left to right) Ravi Kishan, Anupam Kher Instagram

Anupam Kher has teamed up with actor Ravi Kishan for his upcoming film Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, a sequel to Dibakar Banerjee’s 2006 release, he announced on Sunday.

In a video shared on Instagram, Kher welcomed Kishan on board, calling him a “brilliant actor and a great human being.”

“Extremely Happy, delighted and joyous to have a very dear friend @ravikishann join the cast of #KhoslaKaGhosla2. We worked together long time back. But this is going to be super special,” Kher said.

“I admire Ravi as an excellent actor, a hardworking parliamentarian and above all as the person that he is!! Calm, Humble, Compassionate, Helpful, Sincere and someone who loves #Bharat passionately! Looking forward to our scenes together! Har Har Mahadev,” Kher added.

Kishan also expressed his admiration for Kher in the video, calling him an institution in himself.

Kher and Kishan have worked together in the 1998 film Keemat: They Are Back.

Khosla Ka Ghosla featured Kher as Kamal Kishore Khosla. It follows the story of a middle-class retiree in Delhi who dreams of building a home for his family. The sequel is being directed by Umesh Bisht, known for helming the web series Gyaarah Gyaarah.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 marks Kher’s 550th film in his career. Kishan was last seen in Kiran Rao’s 2024 film Laapataa Ladies.

