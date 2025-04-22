Meet Kristen Stewart’s wife Dylan Meyer, the LA-based screenwriter behind ‘XOXO’, ‘Moxie’

Ever since Twilight star Kristen Stewart tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Dylan Meyer on April 20, social media has been flooded with photos of the couple from the intimate ceremony held at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles.

But among the cheerers and well-wishers are fans curious to know about Stewart’s partner, how they met, and how the relationship culminated in a marriage.

Dylan Meyer, 37, is a screenwriter and producer, known for the Netflix dance drama XOXO (2016) and Amy Poehler’s feminist teen flick Moxie (2021).

The daughter of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer, Dylan Meyer has carved out her own identity in the film industry.

Between 2017 and 2018, Meyer served as a writer for eight episodes of the sci-fi comedy series Miss 2059. She has also acted in several short films, including The Death and Return of Superman, and Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling.

Meyer is currently gearing up for her directorial debut, The Wrong Girls, a Neon production that has begun filming in Los Angeles. The indie film features a star-studded cast including Kristen Stewart herself, Alia Shawkat, Kumail Nanjiani, LaKeith Stanfield, Zack Fox and Tony Hale.

Stewart and Meyer first met on a film set in 2013 but did not begin dating until six years later. The pair reconnected at a friend’s birthday party. “She’s (Meyer) been living in LA alongside my life somehow, but not ever converging,” Stewart said in a 2019 interview with The Howard Stern Show.

In the same interview, Stewart spoke about their similar childhoods and love for Los Angeles. “She’s a writer. She’s brilliant,” said the 35-year-old actress about her partner.

The couple went public with their relationship in October 2019 when Meyer posted an Instagram photo of them with the caption: “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police.”

They got engaged in November 2021, with Stewart revealing that Meyer was the one who popped the question.