‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ on OTT: When and where to watch the Aamir Khan-led film

Aamir Khan-led slice-of-life drama Sitaare Zameen Par is set to drop on Sony LIV on April 3, the streamer announced on Monday.

“Kisi ke liye alag… kisi ke liye normal. Sabka apna normal hota hai. A heartwarming story of Hope, heart and healing. Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, streaming from 3rd April on Sony LIV,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram.

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Sitaare Zameen Par is backed by Aamir’s home banner, Aamir Khan Productions.

Billed as a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par was made exclusively available on YouTube movies-on-demand at Rs 100 in India in 2025 on Aamir Khan Productions’ official channel, followed by its theatrical release.

During the press conference, Aamir Khan said, “For the past 15 years, I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. I dream that cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price.”

The makers had previously announced that the film would not be available to stream on any other platform. On YouTube, the film will be accessible in 38 other countries, including the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Spain.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par follows the story of Gulshan (played by Aamir), a temperamental basketball coach sentenced to community service after a brush with the cops. He finds himself reluctantly coaching a team of neurodivergent individuals, only to be transformed by their resilience.

Genelia Deshmukh plays Sunita, Gulshan’s wife, in the film. It also stars Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal. Sitaare Zameen Par marks the acting debut for Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa and Naman Mishra.

Released theatrically on June 20 last year, the film earned Rs 267 crore nett worldwide.