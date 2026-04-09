‘Tu Yaa Main’ OTT release: When and where to watch Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav’s survival thriller

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav-starrer Tu Yaa Main is set to premiere on Netflix on April 10, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

“Love can be eye-opening. Watch Tu Yaa Main, out 10 April, on Netflix,” reads the caption on Instagram.

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Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the survival thriller released in theatres on February 13.

Tu Yaa Main revolves around social media influencers portrayed by Shanaya and Adarsh, whose romantic getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

Inspired by the Thai horror film The Pool, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali.

Shanaya was last seen in Santosh Singh’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey. The film marked her acting debut.

Adarsh was last seen in Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon alongside Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora.