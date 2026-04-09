MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 09 April 2026

‘Tu Yaa Main’ OTT release: When and where to watch Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav’s survival thriller

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film released in theatres on February 13

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.04.26, 01:22 PM
Tu Yaa Main OTT release

A poster of ‘Tu Yaa Main’ File picture

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav-starrer Tu Yaa Main is set to premiere on Netflix on April 10, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

“Love can be eye-opening. Watch Tu Yaa Main, out 10 April, on Netflix,” reads the caption on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the survival thriller released in theatres on February 13.

Tu Yaa Main revolves around social media influencers portrayed by Shanaya and Adarsh, whose romantic getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

Inspired by the Thai horror film The Pool, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali.

Shanaya was last seen in Santosh Singh’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey. The film marked her acting debut.

Adarsh was last seen in Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon alongside Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora.

RELATED TOPICS

Tu Yaa Main Shanaya Kapoor Adarsh Gourav Netflix Shows
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How pro-Iran groups use AI to troll Trump, ensure Tehran wins meme war with US, Israel

The videos, fluent not just in English but in American culture and trolling, are racking up millions of views. They have referenced the US President’s health, infighting in MAGA base, Pete Hegseth's fiery confirmation hearing, among other things
In this screengrab from a video posted on April 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Haldia, West Bengal.
Quote left Quote right

The Assembly poll result in Nadigram five years ago will be repeated in Bhabanipur this time

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT