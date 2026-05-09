Kolkata: PM Modi, Shah pay tribute to hundreds of BJP activists 'killed by TMC workers'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to the hundreds of BJP activists killed in alleged atrocities by the Trinamool Congress in the last few years and said their sacrifices will be remembered as a source of strength.

A makeshift memorial for those saffron party workers killed was put up near the stage at Brigade Parade Ground, where the new government headed by Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in.

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In the memorial, the names of "martyrs" and the districts they had hailed from were listed on a large board.

Sharing a photo of the memorial on his X handle, Modi said, "Tribute to the courageous BJP Karyakartas! Even in the midst of celebrations at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata today on the formation of the first ever BJP Government in West Bengal, we remembered all those BJP Karyakartas who laid down their lives in the service of an ideal greater than themselves."

Their sacrifice is etched forever in the journey of the party, he said, adding: "Their courage will remain a source of strength for all of us."

Shah also said that this memorial "is stirring deep emotions in the hearts of every worker present at the oath-taking venue."

The sacrifice, struggle, and martyrdom of those noble souls are finally finding fulfilment today, he said in a post on X.

"Salutations to all those martyrs who dedicated their everything to the nation and the organisation," Shah said, sharing a video of the memorial.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya claimed that over 300 BJP workers had been killed by TMC goons in post-poll violence, particularly after the vote results were out in 2021.

"They were killed for daring to dream of ushering in change in Bengal. We cannot forget their sacrifices on this day," said Bhattacharya, a Rajya Sabha MP.