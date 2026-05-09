Indian players appear on Pakistan scorecard during Bangladesh-Pakistan Test broadcast glitch

A major broadcast error during the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan drew attention after Indian players were mistakenly shown on Pakistan’s scorecard during the live telecast.

The first Test of the BAN vs PAK Test Series 2026 began on Friday, May 10, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first, but Bangladesh’s batters put up a strong performance and scored more than 400 runs in the first innings.

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While Day 1 focused on Bangladesh’s batting display, Day 2 saw a broadcasting mistake become a talking point on social media.

According to reports, the production team accidentally displayed India’s Playing XI instead of Pakistan’s scorecard during the live broadcast. Players including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma appeared on the screen during the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test coverage.

The error reportedly occurred after Pakistan elected to field, when the broadcast graphics were expected to show Pakistan’s Playing XI. Instead, visuals related to the Indian team were aired during the live telecast.

Images and clips of the scorecard error were widely shared online, with several users reacting to the production mistake on social media.

Broadcast errors have occurred in cricket before, but the appearance of Indian players on Pakistan’s scorecard during an international Test match quickly became one of the main talking points from the game.