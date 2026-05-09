Master negotiator Vijay crosses the magic number, TVK poised to form maiden government in Tamil Nadu, swearing-in set for May 10

TVK leader Vijay has staked claim to form the Tamil Nadu government after securing 120 seats with the support of allies, crossing the majority mark in the Assembly.

He met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arelkar on Saturday evening at Lok Bhavan to offer him the letter of support. His swearing-in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu will take place on Sunday, May 10 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 10am.

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What unfolded on Saturday was nothing short of a cat-mouse chase going on between the TVK leader Vijay and the Tamil Nadu governor, with political suspense stretching deep and questions arising, ‘Now that Vijay has the numbers, when will he form the government?’

Armed with the support of 120 MLAs, Vijay on Saturday evening set off to the Lok Bhavan to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arelkar, but had to turn back as he reportedly did not get an appointment due to the governor’s travel schedule as he was supposed to be airborne after 7pm.

However, what was supposed to be the fourth and potentially decisive meeting was again rescheduled for 6:30pm after sources said that the governor had cancelled his trip to Kerala to meet Vijay.

On Saturday, 5 days after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results were declared where TVK-led Vijay had gained 108 seats, he had the numbers to form the government in the 234-member assembly. With Congress joining hands with TVK, and later CPI, CPI (M), VCK and IUML with two MLAs each joining the alliance, the numbers steadily rose to 13.

After the Left parties declared unconditional support to TVK to form the government asserting it was to prevent BJP's backdoor entry through Governor and to respect the people's mandate, VCK founder Thirumavalavan immediately went into a huddle with his party office-bearers through video-conferencing on Friday.

"Our ties with the DMK will not get affected due to our stand, but it will help Vijay to form the government and also prevent the President's rule in the state," Thirumavalavan said at a crowded press conference.

He added that he continued in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

His party's stance was already conveyed to DMK chief M K Stalin, who had agreed to the unanimous decision of the VCK and the Left parties, he said.

"We exercised our freedom as a political party and also took into account the long-term vision of the state and extended unconditional support to TVK," the VCK leader said.

While the Congress has broken ties with DMK but the others have said they continue in the Dravidian-party lead alliance.

While the suspense has ended regarding the uncertainty of the government formation, after VCK extended support to TVK, Vijay’s party faced serious allegations when NDA constituent AMMK accused it of alleged bid aimed at horse-trading.

At a time when claims were doing the rounds that VCK is eyeing plum posts, including Deputy CM in the Cabinet to be helmed by Vijay, party leader SS Balaji said the VCK has the liberty to take a decision at its will and convenience.

"Why is so much fuss made and pressure exerted on us," he asked and underlined that Thirumavalavan had clearly stated that the decision would be announced on May 9after a high level party committee's meeting on Friday evening.

VCK leader Vanniarasu, a close aide of the party founder, had already given a clear indication that Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi was keen on getting a share in power, which the TVK is prepared to offer.

Meanwhile, the AMMK has lodged a complaint with the Guindy police here against the TVK, alleging the use of a "forged" support letter to stake claim for government formation. According to Guindy police, a petition has been received from AMMK General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran.

Speaking to reporters, the AMMK chief accused the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam of submitting a photocopy of a forged letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, falsely claiming the support of AMMK's lone MLA-elect from Mannargudi, S Kamaraj.

"The TVK, which claims to be a pure force, has indulged in forgery and horse-trading," Dhinakaran lashed out at a press conference.

He also questioned why the original letter, allegedly providing support from AMMK to TVK, was not submitted to the governor by Vijay's party and warned of legal action in the issue.

He alleged that the party attempted to bypass the anti-defection law by fabricating support. He also revealed that Kamaraj was "shocked" to see the forged document used in his name. On Friday, Dhinakaran had formally extended AMMK's support to AIADMK General Secretary Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, the TVK has dismissed the allegations as "false news," releasing a counter-video purportedly showing MLA Kamaraj signing the "support letter" voluntarily.