‘Coolie’ OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth-starrer gangster action drama

Rajinikanth-starrer gangster action drama Coolie is set to have its digital premiere this month, streaming platform Prime Video announced on Thursday. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed gangster action drama will drop on the streamer on September 11.

Coolie will be streaming in Tamil, with dubs available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Written and directed by Kanagaraj, with a background score by Anirudh, the film also boasts an ensemble cast featuring Nagarjuna, Soubin, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Rachitha Ram, and Pooja Hegde.

According to the industry data-tracking website Sacnilk, Coolie collected Rs 504 crore gross globally till September 2. It has earned Rs 327 crore gross at the domestic box office.

Coolie is now the fourth-highest grossing Tamil film of all time, surpassing Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I (2022), which grossed Rs 500 crore globally. Only Shankar’s 2.0 (Rs 800 crore gross), Jailer (Rs 650 crore gross) and Leo (Rs 615 crore gross) have higher collection than Kanagaraj’s film.

Coolie features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a labour union leader who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town.

Coolie is Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor and also marked his first collaboration with Kanagaraj.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is distributed by Pen Studios. It released alongside Ayan Mukerji's War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.