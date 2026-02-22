BAFTA 2026: When and where to watch the annual awards ceremony in India

The 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) will be livestreamed for viewers in India on SonyLIV on Monday from 12.30am onwards, as per reports.

The show will also be available to watch live on the official YouTube channel of BAFTA.

Organised by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the annual awards ceremony will be held on February 22 at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be attending the ceremony as one of the presenters. Boong, a Manipuri-language coming-of-age drama, is the sole Indian entry in this year's nominations.

Aimee Lou Wood, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Riz Ahmed, Delroy Lindo, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Sadie Sink, Stormzy, Alicia Vikander and Little Simz are among the other presenters this year alongside some of the nominees including Michael B. Jordan and Kate Hudson.

KPop Demon Hunters singers Jae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami are set to perform their song Golden from the Netflix film for the first time outside the US at the awards ceremony.

Jessie Ware will pay tribute to Barbara Streisand by covering one of her songs during the In Memoriam section.

The ceremony, hosted by Alan Cumming at the Royal Festival Hall, will also honour Dame Donna Langley with the BAFTA Fellowship for her exceptional contribution to the industry.

The nominations are led by Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another with 14 nods, followed closely by Ryan Coogler’s Sinners with 13. These two titles will compete for Best Film alongside Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value.

In the acting categories, high-profile nominees include Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Michael B. Jordan for Leading Actor, while Jessie Buckley, Emma Stone, and Renate Reinsve are among the contenders for Leading Actress.

For the Best Director award, Paul Thomas Anderson, Yorgos Lanthimos, Chloé Zhao, Josh Safdie, Joachim Trier and Ryan Coogler are in the running.