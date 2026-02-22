Shikhar Dhawan, Sophie Shine tie the knot in Manish Malhotra-designed ensembles

Indian couturier-producer Manish Malhotra designed the wedding and reception outfits of former Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Sophie Shine, show photos shared by Dhawan on Sunday.

For their wedding ceremony, both Dhawan and Shine chose ensembles featuring floral motifs. Dhawan wore a floral bandhgala jacket, while Sophie looked gorgeous in a white lehenga adorned with colourful floral detailing.

At the reception, Dhawan opted for a black velvet-finish tuxedo paired with an embellished silver tie. Sophie complemented him in an off-white mermaid-cut lehenga with a subtle sheen and a heavily embroidered blouse.

Several celebrities, including Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, Sunil Grover, Jacqueline Fernandez and Malhotra, extended their wishes to the newlyweds.

The couple first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together at an ICC Champions Trophy match in Dubai last February. They confirmed their relationship on May 1, 2025, and announced their engagement in January this year.

Dhawan was previously married to Melbourne-based kickboxer Aesha Mukerji from 2012 to 2021. He has a 10-year-old son, Zoravar, with Aesha and has also adopted her daughters, Aliyah and Rhea, from her previous marriage.

Dhawan retired from international and domestic cricket in August 2024 after representing India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is between 2013 and 2022. He also appeared in the music video Besos alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to media reports, Sophie, who is Irish by birth, works as a product consultant.

Over the years, Malhotra has designed outfits for several national and international celebrities, including Michael Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Minogue and Naomi Campbell. Radhika Merchant also donned a Manish Malhotra-designed red lehenga for her ‘vidai’ ceremony in July 2024.