Rima Das’s ‘Not a Hero’ honoured with Crystal Bear Special Mention at Berlinale

National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das’s Not a Hero was honoured with the Crystal Bear Special Mention at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival.

The film, which was “recognised for its deep connection with young audiences”, was screened in the Generation Kplus Competition section last week. The screening also marked the film's world premiere, according to a report by PTI. It also marked the third time for the filmmaker to have her film screened at the festival following 2017’s Village Rockstars and its sequel Village Rockstars 2 (2025).

“It’s truly special to win the Special Mention at Berlinale Generation Kplus. A film about children, their dreams, and the strength to make their own choices. Huge thanks to the Generation jury, the Generation team, and the lovely audience who embraced Not a Hero with so much care. Thanks so much for this beautiful honour,” production banner Flying River Films captioned their post on Instagram.

The members of the Children's Jury Generation Kplus included Walter Moritz Arndt, Gustav Arnz, Thabani Dabulamanzi, Rosa Sophie Krasznahorkai, Vera Marsh, Emir Efe Ozeren and Alma Sofia Villanueva Bullemer.

Das said the recognition is "deeply meaningful". “Not a Hero was made by listening closely and trusting children, their quiet strength, their courage, and their right to choose who they want to become. I’m grateful to the Generation jury, the Generation team, and the audiences who received the film with such openness and care,” she said in a statement.

Set between the city and the countryside, Not a Hero follows a young boy navigating an unfamiliar world that quietly reshapes his understanding of strength, masculinity, and belonging.

Shot in Assamese, Hindi and English, the film stars Bhuman Bhargav Das, who previously appeared in Das’s 2022 movie Tora’s Husband. Actor Sukanya Boruah appears alongside a cast of non-professional performers.

The film is produced under Das’s banner Flying River Films, in association with Akanga Film Asia.

“Exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, a boy encounters his bitter aunt, befriends a horse, and joins wild local children on untamed adventures — discovering the beauty of life and a courage he never knew he had,” reads the official logline.