Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Assi’ registers slight increase in daily domestic collections on Day 2

Actress Taapsee Pannu-starrer Assi witnessed a slight increase in its daily domestic collections on Day 2, Saturday, as per latest trade reports.

The Anubhav Sinha-directed courtroom drama raked in Rs 1.60 crore nett in India on its second day in theatres, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The film opened to Rs 1 crore nett in India on Friday, February 20.

At the time the report was published on Sunday, the film’s total domestic collection stood at Rs 2.60 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.

Also starring Kani Kusruti, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa, Assi features Pannu in the role of a lawyer fighting to secure justice for a rape survivor.

Shahid Kapoor-starrer O’Romeo, on the other hand, minted Rs 3.40 crore nett in India on Saturday, Day 9. The film has so far earned Rs 53.03 crore nett in India, according to Sacnilk.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O’Romeo also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal in key roles. The film was released theatrically on February 13.

While Adarsh Gaurav and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer Tu Yaa Main has so far earned Rs 5.03 crore nett in India since its February 13 release, Rani Mukerji-led Mardaani 3 has minted Rs 47.05 crore nett in India in 23 days, reported Sacnilk.