Did Taylor Swift secretly perform at Jamnagar wedding? Some Swifties can’t be fooled

Pop icon Taylor Swift is making waves again, but this time, it’s not for any chart-topping song or record-breaking album.

The 36-year-old singer is currently the topic of online speculation after viral videos claimed that she had visited the wedding of Indian high-fashion influencer-entrepreneur Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel in Jamnagar recently to perform.

The clips began doing the rounds on social media, with Swifties questioning the authenticity as no pictures of the singer landing at the airport or at other places were seen before.

However, the woman in the video twirling in a golden shimmery dress and performing at the wedding isn’t Swift. It’s her widely-known doppelganger Ashley Leechin. Ashley has built a following on social media for her striking resemblance to Swift. She frequently shows up in videos dressed as the pop star and even wearing makeup like her.

In the viral videos, Ashley can be seen wearing a shimmery outfit reminiscent of Swift’s The Eras Tour aesthetic, with a hair-do and makeup similar to the singer as well.

This added to the confusion of fans online. “It's just Ashley,” one of them confirmed with a clever reference to Ashley’s username on Instagram. “Her voice sounds different, not Taylor,” another commented. “How come she has the exact same dress,” a fan questioned. “Don't forget Taylor Swift’s doppelganger exists and it's Ashley. So, no she did not get Taylor,” added another netizen.

On the work front, Swift recently made headlines for being recognised as 2025’s top global recording artist by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IEPI) in its annual report.

The IFPI credited her latest album The Life of a Showgirl and documentary series The End of an Era for boosting global fan engagement.

The Life of a Showgirl, released in 2025, became the fastest-selling album in history with over 4 million units sold in its first week, topping global charts. It also featured a notable collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track.

The album comprises 12 tracks, including Wood, Elizabeth Taylor and Actually Romantic.

In other news, Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce on August 26 last year. The couple shared a joint post on Instagram featuring photos from their proposal at a scenic floral garden. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” she wrote alongside the pictures, sparking worldwide excitement among Swifties.