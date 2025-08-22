Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Coolie’ crosses Rs 225-crore mark in India during extended first week in theatres

Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie has crossed the Rs 225-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of its extended first week in theatres, trade figures show.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the gangster action drama began its box office journey on August 14 with a collection of Rs 65 crore nett in all languages, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

On Day 2, the film witnessed a marginal drop in collections, raking in Rs 54.75 crore nett. However, on Day 3, the earnings dropped to Rs 39.5 crore nett. On Day 4, the Rajinikanth-starrer added Rs 35.25 crore nett to its earnings.

However, on Monday, the collection dropped by 66 per cent to Rs 12 crore nett. Tuesday added an additional Rs 9.5 crore nett to the earnings, followed by Rs 7.5 crore nett on Wednesday and Rs 6.5 crore nett on Thursday, taking the domestic total to Rs 229.75 crore nett.

Rajinikanth plays a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2, which released alongside Coolie on August 14, continues to underperform at the box office. Also starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR, the Ayan Mukerji directorial collected Rs 52 crore nett in all languages on Day 1.

It earned another Rs 57.85 crore nett on Day 2. The earnings dropped to Rs 33.25 crore nett on the third day, followed by Rs 32.65 crore nett on Day 4.

War 2 witnessed a 73 per cent drop in daily collection to Rs 8.75 crore nett on Monday. Tuesday brought in another Rs 8.25 crore nett while Wednesday added Rs 5.5 crore nett to the collection. With Thursday’s Rs 5 crore nett, the domestic total of the YRF spy thriller film stands at Rs 204.25 crore nett.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.