‘We are for Ranveer Singh’: Padmini Kolhapure backs actor amid cine workers’ body ‘ban’

Veteran actress and Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) vice-president Padmini Kolhapure has voiced her support for actor Ranveer Singh after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees issued a non-cooperation notice against him over his unexpected withdrawal from Don 3.

During a conversation with IANS, Kolhapure said, “CINTAA is proud to have Ranveer Singh as our member. We stand by him and for him whenever he needs us. This is already out in the public domain, so I do not want to comment more about it. We are here for him, with him. If he ever needs us, we are for Ranveer Singh.”

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FWICE on Monday announced a non-cooperation directive against Singh over his abrupt exit from Don 3.

Don 3, the latest instalment in the popular franchise, has reportedly been in development for three years and is yet to begin shooting.

According to FWICE, Farhan Akhtar had approached the body last month alleging that Ranveer’s exit from the project had caused losses of around Rs 45 crore.

Singh’s official spokesperson issued a statement saying the actor has maintained silence out of respect for the film fraternity and those associated with the Don franchise. FWICE later clarified that its action against Singh was not a “ban” but a temporary non-cooperation directive linked to his sudden exit from the project.

Earlier this week, CINTAA president Poonam Dhillon had also expressed disappointment over the FWICE’s non-cooperation directive against Singh.

Dhillon said neither the actor nor the producers or FWICE approached CINTAA to help resolve the dispute.

“It’s a very strange situation to be in because it's one of our members, but neither the artist nor the producer or the Federation informed us or took us into their confidence. We could have tried to resolve the issue. That is what our association is there for - to resolve such disputes or any problems that arise between an actor and a producer,” Dhillon told Variety India.

Don 3 was announced by Excel Entertainment in August 2023 with Ranveer stepping into the titular role earlier portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.