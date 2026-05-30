Tom Holland wants to mentor next Spider-Man star like Robert Downey Jr did for him

Hollywood star Tom Holland says he hopes to help shape the future of the Spider-Man franchise and support a successor in the same way Robert Downey Jr. helped him when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 29-year-old British actor made his debut as Peter Parker in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War before reprising the role in three standalone Spider-Man films and several MCU titles, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

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Holland said he has often considered eventually passing the mantle to another character from the Spider-Man universe, such as Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen or Spider-Woman.

“For whoever's next... I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter. Whatever that looks like, I don't know,” Holland told Empire magazine.

“But, if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset,” he added, referring to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, or Iron Man, who served as a mentor figure to Holland’s Peter Parker in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Holland is the third actor to portray Peter Parker on the big screen after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The trio appeared together in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor is now preparing for his fourth standalone outing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which follows the events of No Way Home, where Peter Parker navigates a world in which no one remembers his identity. The film is scheduled for release on July 31.

Holland also features in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey, which is slated for a worldwide release on July 17.