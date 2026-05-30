OG ‘Baywatch’ stars Michael Bergin, Kelly Packard join cast of Fox reboot in guest roles

Two more OG Baywatch stars are set to return for Fox’s upcoming reboot of the iconic lifeguard drama. Michael Bergin and Kelly Packard are joining the cast in guest roles, as per US media reports.

Bergin and Packard will reprise their characters Jack Darius and April Giminski, respectively, in the new series, which is scheduled to premiere in January 2027.

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Bergin was part of the long-running show during Seasons 8 to 11 and later returned for the 2003 Fox telefilm Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding. Packard featured as a series regular in Seasons 8 and 9.

The duo joins other returning cast members from the original show, including David Chokachi, who is back in a recurring role as Cody Madison, and Erika Eleniak, who will appear as Shauni McClain.

The reboot is headlined by Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon.

The ensemble cast also includes Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Brooks Nader as Selene, Noah Beck as Luke, Livvy Dunne as Grace, Nadia Gray as Lisa and Mary McDonnell as Gayle.

Fox had earlier organised an open casting call for the series, though no selections from the event have been announced so far.

Matt Nix serves as showrunner and executive producer on the project. Director McG is also attached as executive producer alongside Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz.

The new version will continue the storyline of the original Baywatch, which first premiered in 1989 and turned David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson into international stars.

Backed by a California state tax incentive, the series is being filmed across Los Angeles beaches and soundstages.