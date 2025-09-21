Cardi B says giving birth to her second child ‘broke’ her, confirms fourth pregnancy

American rapper Cardi B had a painful experience during her second childbirth, she recently revealed in an interview, confirming that she is pregnant again and is expecting her fourth child.

“My second baby, he too big — he broke me,” Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, said during her appearance on Friday’s episode of The Breakfast Club.

Her first time giving birth, too, was excruciating. “The first one, I had to stitch,” she continued, before clarifying that she was referring to her vagina. “Oh yeah, I ripped,” she added.

When asked by the co-host about how she managed to use the bathroom after delivery, the rapper described the experience as “hard.”

“But that’s what I’m saying — now things are just a little different and I’m more experienced,” she shared.

Having gone through such painful experiences, Cardi B is hopeful that her fourth delivery will be easier for her.

“Like, the third one was so easy, so I’m expecting this one to be as easy as well, in the name of the Lord. That’s why I’m like, ‘I just did it last year. I can do it [again],'” she said, referring to her third child, Blossom, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Offset.

After months of rumours, the 32-year-old singer Wednesday confirmed that she is pregnant again. This time, she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.