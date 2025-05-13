Sooraj Pancholi on his big-screen comeback: Wanted to do a film that would bring me respect

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was away from the big screen for four years, says he was waiting to do a film like his latest project "Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath" to make a comeback.

The actor was last seen in the 2021 dance drama "Time to Dance", which also starred Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle.

In "Kesari Veer", Pancholi plays Rajput warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil. The period drama is directed by Prince Dhiman.

"I was listening to many scripts, but I wanted to do a film that would bring me respect. Anyone who works behind the camera or in front of the camera, they all put in a lot of hard work.

"When you are not appreciated for your work, you feel really let down. So, I wanted to do a film where people would be like, 'Ok, maybe Sooraj is capable'," the 34-year-old actor told PTI.

Pancholi, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was accused for abetting his then girlfriend Jiah Khan's suicide in 2013. A special CBI court in Mumbai acquitted him in 2023 citing paucity of evidence.

The actor, also known for films such as "Hero" and "Satellite Shankar", said he wanted to get his "life back on track" before he resumed working in films.

"I sat down one day and spoke to my parents. I said, 'Let me finish that (court case), I will work later. I'll do whatever I want, but let me finish that first'.

"Thanks to God, I'm done with all of that now. This is the first movie that I've done with a fresh, open and focused mind. I'm only focusing on how to perform. Good things take time," he added.

"Kesari Veer" will also see Pancholi share screen space with Suniel Shetty, which is a full circle moment as he made his acting debut opposite the actor's daughter Athiya in "Hero" (2015).

"Athiya worked with my father in 'Hero' and now I'm working with Suniel sir. So, it's all coming back around. There's nothing better than this film for me to start my life again," he said.

"Kesari Veer" also features Vivek Oberoi and Akanksha Sharma. Backed by Kanu Chauhan of Chauhan Studios, the film is slated to be released in theatres on May 23.

