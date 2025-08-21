Soha Ali Khan’s new podcast ‘All About Her’ focuses on women’s wellness

Actor-author Soha Ali Khan is ready to step into the podcasting world with her show "All About Her", which she wants to be a "one-stop shop" for issues pertaining to women's wellness by roping in both celebrities and experts.

The podcast has an impressive lineup of stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Smriti Irani, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and many others.

The "Rang De Basanti" actor said her attempt is to normalise lesser talked about aspects of women's experiences through her podcast.

"We look up to celebrities like role models and we emulate them. And so the idea is to get responsible celebrities who are happy to share and when we hear about them and hear from them, then we feel, 'Okay, maybe we can talk about this'," Khan told PTI in an interview.

Khan believes the combination of celebrities and experts makes her podcast different from the others.

Some of the topics "All About Her" will explore are IVF, nutrition and cancer. Khan, who married partner Kunal Khemmu in 2015 and shares a child with him, explained that she would like to explore topics like monogamy in long term relationships and the worrisome influx of Ozempic as a weight loss drug.

She also teased "two more family members" in addition to Kareena appearing on the podcast.

Khan said Kareena, her sister-in-law, was an "organic fit" as she is someone who "has managed to straddle career and work life, personal life, family and children".

The 46-year-old said the inspiration for the podcast came from her personal life.

"The motivation came from the fact that I'm going through something in my life right now which has been quite unsettling and as a woman in your mid 40s, your body really goes through a change, whether it's a hormonal shift, whether it's a professional shift, whether family dynamics change." "I felt that last year, I had some really interesting conversations with a bunch of experts, as well as some good friends. And I felt like those conversations were really enriching. And I wanted to share those conversations with a wider audience that may not know me," she added.

Khan is embracing the podcast with the intent of bringing awareness.

"I wanted to do it in the form of conversation, non-judgmental, safe space with an expert, as well as with a phenomenal woman who's sort of an embodiment of that subject," Khan said.

"The Perils of Being Moderately Famous" writer also spoke about her career trajectory, exploring acting, writing and now podcasting. "Writing and speaking are one way, but conversing is two ways," Khan added.

The actor was last seen on screen in the horror "Chhorii 2". She will be next seen in "Bridge", a thriller which will feature her alongside Madhavan and Rashi Khanna.

"All About Her" is set to debut on YouTube on Friday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.