Shahid Kapoor’s ‘O’Romeo’ marches towards Rs 50-crore club at domestic box office

Shahid Kapoor-starrer O’Romeo is inching towards the Rs 50-crore nett mark at the domestic box office, as per trade figures shared by the makers of the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial.

The film began its box office journey on Friday with a collection of Rs 9.01 crore nett. The collections jumped to Rs 14.50 crore nett on Saturday but dipped to Rs 11 crore nett on Sunday. On Monday it earned Rs 5.1 crore nett, followed by Rs 5.9 crore nett on Tuesday.

The five-day total of the film stands at Rs 45.51 crore nett in India, according to the makers.

“Our hearts are full. Thank you for making O'Romeo a success,” the official handle of production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment wrote on X while sharing the trade figures.

O’Romeo also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal in key roles.

On the other hand, Adarsh Gaurav and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer Tu Yaa Main has bombed at the box office with a collection of Rs 3.7 crore nett in five days, Sacnilk reported.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 has minted Rs 45.35 crore nett in India in 19 days. The worldwide collection stands at Rs 67.3 crore gross. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film features Rani has fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy.