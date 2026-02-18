Smoother experience at India AI Impact Summit 2026 expo on Day Two after first-day chaos

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 expo has been attracting the wrong kind of attention with widespread complaints – ranging from missing or stolen equipment to registration hassles – from those who have attended the event underway in New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam. The Telegraph Online can confirm that things improved on Tuesday.

Union minister for electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday apologised for disruptions that marked the opening day of the summit expo, saying organisers were “open-minded” and working to address complaints after large crowds overwhelmed arrangements at the venue on the first day.

The first day was indeed chaotic, to say the least. On the second day, Tuesday, the traffic situation near the venue hinted at the day going the same way as the first. However, the situation inside was nothing like the previous day.

Traffic around the area was heavy. There did not seem to be any clear guidelines on which entrance gates were open and which entrance gates were meant for whom. The crowd turnout was massive on Day Two as well, and there was a long line outside Gate 7. Gate 6 remained shut. Gate 5 was reserved for VIP entrances, so most of the entrances were happening from Gate 7 and Gate 4.

Upon entering via Gate 4, there were four-five lines, all in order. There were no separate lines for DigiYatra app holders; everyone was in the general line.

The help desks at the entrance were not of much use. Many did complain that their QR codes did not scan or their names were not reflected on the access lists at the main gate, leading to confusion, and the help desk present there failed to help out with that too.

The queues did move ahead at a constant pace, and at the end of every line stood a volunteer with a QR code-scanning machine. From the entrance till the security check and into the pavilion, it took The Telegraph Online not more than 10 minutes. Once inside, the crowd was swarming, but it was much more evenly spread out across the venue than on Day One. Movement wasn’t restricted, and anyone could either choose to walk or hop on any of the golf carts to go from one place to another. Water dispensers were available at every booth. An additional 100-acre hall space was also opened up on the second day, which helped with crowd movement.

Attending the sessions was not as smooth. Everyone had to go through two or three layers of security checks, and if one stepped out in the middle of the session the whole process was repeated.

Some attendees complained that the sessions were cleared hurriedly to make way for the next event or VVIP visits.

Announcements were constantly being made to regulate crowd movement while the talks were on. After the sessions ended, there weren’t any further announcements, but the speakers were constantly being hounded by audience members wherever they moved.

Mobile phone connectivity was better on Day Two than Day One, and communication was easier.

On Wednesday and Thursday, delegates will get restricted access due to VIP movements and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the venue, senior government officials have said.

Delegates attending the conference at Bharat Mandapam will have to vacate the convention area by 4.30pm as the prime minister will host a dinner for state guests and business leaders post 6 pm, PTI reported quoting Union IT ministry (Meity) officials.

Digital India managing director and CEO Akhil Kumar told reporters that the AI Expo area will remain open till 8pm from Wednesday onwards due to the huge enthusiasm.

"Delegates can move to the expo area after vacating the convention area. Exit will be only through Gate 4 throughout the day," Kumar said.

Delegates will be allowed to enter from Gate 4 from 8am onwards for drop-offs by cars or cabs. Gate 10 will be operational for entry from 8am to 4:30pm for delegates arriving by the Delhi Metro.

"Intermittent traffic restrictions may be experienced between 4 pm and 11pm in and around the ITPO area," an official advisory note said.

The prime minister will inaugurate the main summit on February 19 and there will be restricted entry in the morning hours during the inaugural session.

"Expo area will open for all delegates from 11 am onward on February 19, including the media centre in Hall 1," Kumar said.