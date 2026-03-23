‘Get information from better sources’: Vishal Dadlani takes a dig at ‘Dhurandhar 2’ over demonetisation claims

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its strong run at the box office, the film has stirred debate beyond cinema halls. Music composer Vishal Dadlani is the latest celebrity to take a dig at Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller over its portrayal of demonetisation.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer reimagines the 2016 demonetisation move announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a covert operation named ‘Operation Green Leaf’. In the movie, it is shown that the move was necessary to dismantle terror funding networks.

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Dadlani took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a series of posts illustrating the real-world impact of demonetisation. While he did not directly mention the film, he used Satinder Sartaaj’s track Jaiye Sajana—featured in the Dhurandhar 2.

One of the statements he shared read, “The high percentage of cash return led to widespread analysis that the move failed to permanently eliminate a large portion of ‘black money’ from the economy, as intended”.

“In light of the new BS doing the rounds, it's important to remember that...A film is just entertainment. Facts are facts no matter what,” he added.

In another post, Dadlani added, “Terror attacks and violence in India continued after the 2016 demonetisation, with major incidents like the 2019 Pulwama attack and ongoing border disturbances. While aimed at curbing terror funding, analysis indicates aggregate terror incidents remained unchanged, showing varied impacts: capital-intensive attacks fell in the Northeast while Left-Wing Extremism areas showed no disruption”.

“Watch films for fun, but get your information from better sources,” Dadlani signed off.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. A sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar, it released in theatres on March 19 and has grossed over Rs 700 crore globally in just four days.