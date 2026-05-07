Fifth and final season of Jeremy Allen White-starrer ‘The Bear’ to stream in June

Emmy-winning culinary dramedy The Bear will conclude with its fifth and final season, American network FX has announced.

According to entertainment outlet Variety, the final season will premiere on FX and streaming platform Hulu on June 25, with all eight episodes dropping simultaneously.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement came a day after the release of a surprise episode titled Gary. The standalone chapter features Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal as Richie and Mikey on a work trip to Gary.

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear debuted in 2022. The show stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto, an award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his recently deceased brother’s Italian beef sandwich shop.

The fifth season will pick up the morning after Sydney, Richie and Natalie discover that Carmy has quit the food industry and left the restaurant in their hands.

“With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they'll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant 'perfect' might not be the food, but the people,” as per the official logline.

The show’s ensemble cast also includes Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Matty Matheson and Edwin Lee Gibson.

Recurring cast members include Ricky Staffieri, Oliver Platt, Will Poulter and Jamie Lee Curtis. Guest stars across the series have included Olivia Colman, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk and John Mulaney.

Storer executive produces alongside Josh Senior, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer serves as culinary producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

In India, the show streams on JioHotstar.