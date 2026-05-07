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regular-article-logo Thursday, 07 May 2026

‘Bandar’ teaser: Bobby Deol plays fading artist accused of rape

The Anurag Kashyap directorial, set to hit theatres in June, also stars Saba Azad and Sanya Malhotra in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.05.26, 06:35 PM
A still from ‘Bandar’ teaser

A still from ‘Bandar’ teaser YouTube

Actor Bobby Deol plays a fading artist whose life is turned upside down when his girlfriend Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) accuses him of rape in the teaser of Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar (Monkey in a Cage) , dropped by Zee Studios on Thursday.

The one-minute-29-second-long video also features Saba Azad as Deol’s romantic interest and Sanya Malhotra as his sister and advocate.

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Bandar, which had its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2025, is set to hit theatres on June 5.

According to the film’s official logline on IMDb, Bandar follows TV star Samar (Bobby), whose life takes a dark turn when his ex-girlfriend Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) accuses him of rape after he cuts off contact with her. Even as he begins a new relationship with Khushi (Saba Azad), he is arrested and finds himself trapped in a corrupt and unforgiving justice system.

Bandar also stars Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen and Nagesh Bhosle in key roles.

The film is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee and produced by Shivie Pandit and Gaurie Pandit.

Besides Bandar, Deol will also feature in the YRF action-thriller Alpha alongside Sharvari and Alia Bhatt.

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