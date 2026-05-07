‘Sarke Chunar’ row: Nora Fatehi submits written apology to NCW, to sponsor education for orphan girls

Actress Nora Fatehi appeared before the National Commission of Women on Thursday in connection with the controversial song Sarke Chunar and has submitted a written apology, stating that she has ‘never’ intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

The actress was summoned by the commission after the song sparked criticism over the alleged indecent portrayal of women.

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“I have submitted my apology to the Commission. It was not my intention to offend anybody. I have to be responsible as an artist. I have decided to sponsor the education for a few orphan girls,” the actress told the media after meeting the board.

Fatehi had earlier distanced herself from the Hindi version of the song, saying she had shot the Kannada version and that her permission was not taken for its use in Hindi.

Last month, actor Sanjay Dutt also appeared before the NCW in connection with the controversy surrounding the song from the film KD The Devil. He submitted a written apology, expressing regret for any “unintended” harm caused to society.

When Dutt appeared before the Commission led by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the rights panel raised concerns over alleged vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song, questioning issues of intent, awareness and accountability during the hearing.

As a corrective measure, Dutt committed to sponsoring the education of 50 tribal girl children as part of efforts towards social welfare and women's empowerment.

The Hindi version of Sarke Chunar, released on YouTube on March 15, had triggered public outrage over its allegedly sexually explicit lyrics. Following the backlash, the makers removed the Hindi version from YouTube, though it continued to circulate across platforms. The lyricist, singer and director had also issued apologies.

KD The Devil is a Kannada film dubbed in four languages, including Hindi.