‘Kartavya’ trailer: Saif Ali Khan’s cop is torn between duty and family’s safety

Saif Ali Khan’s SHO Pawan faces a moral dilemma when his family’s safety is at stake in the trailer of Netflix thriller drama Kartavya, dropped by the makers on Thursday.

The two-minute-25-second-long video revolves around Pawan, struggling to carry out his duties without faltering while juggling mounting troubles at work. His challenges intensify when he is blamed for his brother eloping with a girl from the village of Jhamli.

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The promo then shifts to a new case in which a minor is accused of killing a journalist. During the investigation, Pawan discovers that a man named Anand Shri (Saurabh Dwivedi) allegedly abducts minors and uses them to carry out crimes.

As Pawan attempts to solve the case, he finds himself confronting escalating threats while trying to balance the demands of his duty and the safety of his family.

Kartavya is directed by Pulkit, known for helming thriller movie Bhakshak.

Kartavya marks the acting debut of Dwivedi, founding editor of The Lallantop, who left the platform in January.

Produced by Gauri Khan under banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the ensemble cast of the investigative drama also features Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Manish Chaudhari.

The upcoming project marks the second collaboration of Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, after Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

“As the boundaries between right and wrong begin to fade, the film emerges as a nuanced exploration of power, guilt, and the price of silence—urging viewers to reflect on morality and the true cost of justice,” as per the official logline of the drama. Kartavya is set to premiere on Netflix on May 15.