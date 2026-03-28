Vir Das’s ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ to hit Netflix in April

Vir Das’s comedy thriller film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is set to drop on Netflix on April 1, the streamer announced on Saturday.

“India isn’t for beginners. But it is for Happy Patel. Watch Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, out 1 April, on Netflix,” Netflix wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

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Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is produced by Aamir Khan. The film marks Vir’s directorial debut.

The upcoming film also marks Imran Khan’s return to the big screen after 2015’s Katti Batti. Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srishti Tawde round off the cast of Happy Patel.

The trailer of the film, unveiled by the makers last month, features Vir as the titular character.

The film centres around Happy, played by Vir Das, a clumsy, enthusiastic spy living in London with his foster fathers (former agents). Happy dreams of becoming an MI7 agent. One day, he is sent to Goa to rescue a kidnapped scientist from a ruthless don named Mama, played by Mona Singh.

The film, also stars Sharib Hashmi, Mithila Palkar, Srishti Tawde, Imran Khan and Aamir Khan in key roles.

Released on January 16, it struggled at the box office, earning an estimated Rs 7.36 crore gross at the theatres.