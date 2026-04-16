Supreme Court clears voting rights for eligible appellants in Bengal Assembly elections, invokes Article 142

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that individuals whose appeals have been allowed by the Appellate Tribunal will be eligible to vote in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, ensuring that no qualified voter is left out of the electoral process.

In an order uploaded three days after the hearing in the SIR case, the court invoked its powers under Article 142 to safeguard the inclusion of eligible voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bench directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to give effect to the tribunal’s appellate orders by April 21 or April 27, 2026, through a supplementary revised electoral roll. Those cleared in the appellate process will be permitted to cast their votes in the state elections.

At the same time, the top court clarified that the mere pendency of appeals filed by excluded persons will not restore their right to vote.

It also cautioned against reopening the verification process at the appellate stage by entertaining fresh objections, stressing the need to maintain finality.

The apex court described the large-scale verification exercise carried out by judicial officers as a “truly herculean task” completed within a short timeframe.

Bench of CJI Surya Kant & Justice Joymalya Bagchi orders in relation to West Bengal elections: "We, therefore, invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India and direct the ECI that, wherever the Appellate Tribunals are able to decide the appeals by 21.04.2026 or 27.04.2026, as the case may be, such appellate orders shall be given effect to by issuing a supplementary revised electoral roll, and all necessary consequences with respect to the right to vote shall follow. However, it goes without saying that the mere pendency of appeals preferred by excluded persons before the Appellate Tribunals shall not entitle them to exercise their right to vote."

This is a breaking news. Please refresh the page for latest updates.