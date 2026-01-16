Vijay Sethupathi teams up with Puri Jagannadh for ‘Slumdog - 33 Temple Road’

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film with Vijay Sethupathi is titled Slumdog - 33 Temple Road, Jagannadh announced on Friday to mark Sethupathi's 48th birthday.

Taking to X, Jagannadh shared the film's poster that shows the actor holding a sword covered in blood.

"From the slums… rises a storm no one can stop. RAW. RUTHLESS. REAL. #PuriSethupathi is #SLUMDOG - 33 Temple Road. Happy Birthday, Makkalselvan. @VijaySethuOffl #HBDVijaySethupathi," reads the caption to the post.

The film is produced by Jagannadh along with Charmme Kaur and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla. It is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Sethupathi last appeared in the Tamil romantic action comedy Thalaivan Thalaivii (2025), written and directed by Pandiraj. The film also stars Nithya Menen in a key role.

On the other hand, Jagannadh’s last directorial venture was the 2024 Telugu action thriller Double iSmart starring Ram Pothineni, alongside Sanjay Dutt (in his Telugu debut), Ali, Kavya Thapar, Sayaji Shinde and Bani J.