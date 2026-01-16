MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 16 January 2026

Vijay Sethupathi teams up with Puri Jagannadh for ‘Slumdog - 33 Temple Road’

Sethupathi, who last appeared in the Tamil romantic action comedy ‘Thalaivan Thalaivii’ (2025), turned 48 on January 16

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.01.26, 02:42 PM
‘Slumdog - 33 Temple Road’ poster

‘Slumdog - 33 Temple Road’ poster X

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film with Vijay Sethupathi is titled Slumdog - 33 Temple Road, Jagannadh announced on Friday to mark Sethupathi's 48th birthday.

Taking to X, Jagannadh shared the film's poster that shows the actor holding a sword covered in blood.

ADVERTISEMENT

"From the slums… rises a storm no one can stop. RAW. RUTHLESS. REAL. #PuriSethupathi is #SLUMDOG - 33 Temple Road. Happy Birthday, Makkalselvan. @VijaySethuOffl #HBDVijaySethupathi," reads the caption to the post.

The film is produced by Jagannadh along with Charmme Kaur and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla. It is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Sethupathi last appeared in the Tamil romantic action comedy Thalaivan Thalaivii (2025), written and directed by Pandiraj. The film also stars Nithya Menen in a key role.

On the other hand, Jagannadh’s last directorial venture was the 2024 Telugu action thriller Double iSmart starring Ram Pothineni, alongside Sanjay Dutt (in his Telugu debut), Ali, Kavya Thapar, Sayaji Shinde and Bani J.

RELATED TOPICS

Vijay Sethupathi Puri Jagannadh Slumdog - 33 Temple Road
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India plans to ease foreign investment rules in defence sector after Pakistan conflict

The cap on foreign direct investment in defence firms with existing licences under the so-called automatic route, where government approval is not required, is set to be raised to 74% from 49%
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

I think he (Trump) should mind his own business. What's he going to do with Greenland?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT