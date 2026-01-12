‘Chiranjeevi is back’: First-day viewers give thumbs up to ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’

Chiranjeevi-starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a family-friendly comedy drama with a well-placed cameo by Venkatesh, first-day viewers of the Telugu action-comedy film said on Monday.

The latest release, viewers said, marks the return of Chiranjeevi to his megastar avatar.

“Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is thoroughly @KChiruTweets’s show, supported by a well-placed cameo from Venkatesh, Nayanthara doing what she does best, and @AnilRavipudi’s trademark family-friendly comedy drama,” wrote an X user.

The post also heaped praise on the film’s storyline and Chiranjeevi’s performance. “The film kicks off straight away with the lead’s introduction, wasting no time on unnecessary setup. #Chiranjeevi once again proves why he’s an all-round performer—his comedy, humour, sarcasm, and action timing never misfire and work effectively here as well,” it continues.

Several other fans lauded Chiranjeevi’s portrayal of National Security Officer Shankara Vara Prasad. “A perfect sankranthi movie which gets celebrated by everyone irrespective of age... After a long time #Chiranjeevi boss is back. The cameo of #Venkymama is sweet,” wrote a fan on X.

Another X user hailed the Telugu-language action comedy film as a “comeback” for Chiranjeevi.

“A security officer protecting his estranged wife and kids from a vengeful ex-cop sees it as a chance to rebuild their relationship after six years apart,” reads the official synopsis of the film on IMDb.

“The Chiranjeevi we all loved is truly back in his zone. What energy, what timing. #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru is truly a Blockbuster film,” posted another fan, predicting record-breaking success for the Anil Ravipudi directorial, which also stars Nayanthara and Catherine Tresa in key roles.

Another X user urged fans to watch the film on the big screen. “Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu proves it loud & clear — when Megastar #Chiranjeevi garu’s grace leads, theatres don’t just run… they celebrate...Pure mass with class, emotions with entertainment. This one is meant for the big screen,” reads the post.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela.

Notably, reviews and ratings for the film were disabled on BookMyShow by court order on January 11, a day before its theatrical release. Actor Vijay Deverakonda reacted to the development, saying that it was a necessary step to prevent “organised negative campaigns and malicious ratings”.