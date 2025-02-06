Vicky Kaushal, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan and other celebs attend ‘The Mehta Boys’ screening

Prime Video on Wednesday hosted a special screening of Boman Irani’s directorial debut The Mehta Boys in Mumbai ahead of its global premiere on the streamer. In attendance were actors Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry and Puja Sarup, alongside guests Vicky Kaushal, Juhi Chawla, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah. Here are some photos from the screening.

The Mehta Boys cast — Shreya Chaudhry, Avinash Tiwary, Boman Irani, Puja Sarup — at the screening.

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently awaiting the release of his film Chhaava, attended the screening in a black suit.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar was also in attendance at the screening. Her latest production Superboys of Malegaon is set to release in theatres this month.

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, who is currently basking in the success of his web series Black Warrant, graced the evening in a white shirt and blue denims.

Celebrity Masterchef host Farah Khan posed for the cameras with chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, fellow judges of the culinary reality show.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress Tamannaah Bhatia attended the screening in a blue denim dress.

Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah were also present at the screening of The Mehta Boys.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali was spotted at the Prime Video screening in a blue shirt and denims.

Ishwak Singh, who has received accolades for his performance as a cop in the Prime Video series Paatal Lok, looked dapper in a white jacket embossed with tiger motifs.

Juhi Chawla opted for an ethnic outfit, looking gorgeous in a red asymmetrical kurta.

The Family Star actress Mrunal Thakur attended the screening in a fit-and-flair maxi dress.