Vicky Kaushal dances with students, indulges in rasgullas during ‘Chhaava’ promotions in Kolkata

Actor Vicky Kaushal interacted with students at JIS University while promoting his upcoming historical drama, Chhaava, in Kolkata on Friday. From dancing to the song Toofan to indulging in Kolkata’s famous rasgullas, the actor made the most of his visit to the city.

1 6 Anandabazar Online Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a grey kurta paired with white trousers and black aviators.

2 6 Anandabazar Online Video

The actor grooved to songs from the upcoming film on stage. Chhaava also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

3 6 Anandabazar Online Video

Vicky, who essays the role of Chhatrapati Shambaji Maharaj in Chhaava, joined the performers on stage during the promotional event.

4 6 Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Story

During the event, Vicky posed for a selfie with the crowd gathered at the university campus. “Ami tomake bhalobashi too,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

5 6 Anandabazar Online Video

Vicky recreated Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic arms-stretched-out pose during the event.

6 6 Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Story

The 36-year-old actor indulged in sweets during his stay in Kolkata. Chhaava, a Laxman Utekar directorial, is slated to hit theatres on February 14.