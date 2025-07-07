OTT releases this week: Himmat Singh returns in ‘Special Ops’ S2, Madhavan navigates love in ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’

From a romantic drama featuring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Sheikh to the latest instalment of a popular spy thriller series led by Kay Kay Menon, here’s everything you need to know about shows and films hitting OTT this week. These titles will be available to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, and BookMyShow Stream.

Good One

Streaming from: July 8

Platform: BookMyShow Stream

Sam (Lily Collab), a quiet 17-year-old teenager, accompanies her recently-divorced dad, Chris (James Le Gros), and his needy best friend Matt (Danny McCarthy), for a hiking trip in India in Donaldson's directorial debut Good One. What starts as a weekend of bonding soon turns into an emotional pressure cooker for Sam, as awkward conversations and late-night confessions force her to confront hard truths about the adults around her.

Moonwalk

Streaming from: July 8

Platform: JioHotstar

Set in Kerala during the late 1980s, Moonwalk follows a group of school kids obsessed with Michael Jackson. Between juggling classes and odd jobs, they form a breakdance crew to compete in a prestigious dance contest. As the pressure mounts, their friendships are tested.

Ballard

Streaming from: July 9

Platform: Prime Video

Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q) takes charge of the LAPD’s cold-case unit, digging into long-forgotten crimes with limited resources and a ragtag team of volunteers. But when she uncovers a cover-up running deep within the department, she’s forced to turn to retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) to help expose the conspiracy.

Aap Jaisa Koi

Streaming from: July 11

Platform: Netflix

It's love at first sight for Sanskrit teacher Shrirenu Tripathi (R. Madhavan) when he meets the fiery Madhu Bose (Fatima Sana Shaikh) at a cafe. Both Shrirenu and Bose are looking for life partners and sparks begin to fly between the two shortly after their first meeting. However, Shrirenu’s friends and family warn him about Madhu’s liberal thinking. Tension escalates when Shrirenu finds it hard to accept Madhu’s lifestyle.

Foundation Season 3

Streaming from: July 11

Platform: Apple TV+

It's been 152 years since the events of the previous season of this epic sci-fi saga. The once-mighty Galactic Empire is crumbling as a new enemy emerges — it is the Mule, a mysterious telepath capable of influencing minds and tipping the balance of power. As galaxies prepare for war, old enemies become allies and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

Four Years Later

Streaming from: July 11

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Newlyweds Yash and Sridevi are separated just days after marriage when Yash moves to Australia for a medical traineeship. While he battles loneliness in a foreign land, coping with grueling hospital shifts, Sridevi stays in Jaipur, putting her career on hold for the family. Four years later, when the couple reunites, their marriage faces a test.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

Streaming from: July 11

Platform: JioHotstar

This documentary chronicles the making of Jaws, Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1975 thriller about a killer shark. Featuring rare interviews with Spielberg, cast members, and Peter Benchley’s family, it revisits the chaos on set, from malfunctioning mechanical sharks to Spielberg’s moments of doubt about the production.

Narivetta

Streaming from: July 11

Platform: SonyLIV

Narivetta tells the story of CRPF constable Peter Varghese (Tovino Thomas), whose morally-upright worldview crumbles when he witnesses the brutal suppression of the 2003 Muthanga tribal protests in Kerala. As he grows close to his senior officer Bashir Ahmed (Suraj Venjaramoodu), Peter finds himself caught between loyalty to the force and his conscience.

Special Ops Season 2

Streaming from: July 11

Platform: JioHotstar

R&AW agent Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) returns in this instalment to tackle a new-age threat to India: cyber-terrorism. As a conspiracy targeting India’s digital payments infrastructure comes to light, Himmat and his team travel from Budapest to Georgia to unearth the masterminds behind it. The season also deals with themes of misuse of artificial intelligence.

The Institute

Streaming from: July 13

Platform: MGM+ via Prime Video

Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, The Institute revolves around Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman), a 12-year-old with telekinetic powers, who is abducted and imprisoned in a secret facility with other gifted children. As they’re subjected to disturbing experiments, Luke teams up with a former cop in a nearby town to fight against those who are exploiting young minds.