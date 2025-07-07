Meet Sara Arjun, the 20-year-old actress who plays Ranveer Singh’s romantic interest in ‘Dhurandhar’

Actress Sara Arjun, set to play Ranveer Singh’s romantic interest in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, grabbed headlines shortly after the first-look teaser of the upcoming action thriller dropped on Sunday.

While the trailer garnered praise for its striking visuals, netizens slammed the 20-year age gap between Sara and Ranveer. Social media users pointed out that Sara, who is 20 now, must have been around 18 when the movie was filmed. Ranveer celebrated his 40th birthday on July 6.

Sara ventured into acting with commercials when she was only one-and-a-half years old. She made her film debut with A. L. Vijay’s Tamil-language drama Deiva Thirumagal (2011), when she was six. As per media reports, she had previously worked with Vijay in a commercial when she was two.

In Deiva Thirumagal, Sara played the daughter of a mentally challenged man.

Sara then worked on Kannan Iyer's supernatural Hindi film Ek Thi Daayan (2013) produced by Ekta Kapoor. Her other acting credits include R. Sundarrajan's Chithirayil Nilachoru (2013) and Vijay's Saivam (2014).

Sara shared screen space with Salman Khan in the 2014 film Jai Ho and with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2023’s Ponniyin Selvan: II.

In Dhurandhar, the actress is expected to play the daughter of a Pakistani politician. The debate over the age difference between Sara and Ranveer gained momentum on Monday.

“22 year old Sreeleela doing dance moves with 48-year-old Mahesh babu in #GunturKaaram is classic, but all hell breaks loose when 20-year-old Sara Arjun romances 40-year-old Ranveer singh in #Dhurandhar,” reads a post on X.

However, another X user questioned the film’s casting. “That was Sara Arjun? What the hell is wrong with casting directors,” he wrote on X.

Set to hit theatres on December 5, Dhurandhar also stars R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

Sara's father Raj Arjun is also an actor, known for films like Secret Superstar (2017), Thalaivii (2021) and Love Hostel (2022). Her brother, Suhaan, made his acting debut with Dinner, a 2016 short film.